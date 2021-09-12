Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

