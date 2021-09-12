Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1,385.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in PTC by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,176,000 after buying an additional 343,040 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,096,000 after buying an additional 34,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PTC by 34.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after buying an additional 602,850 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at $220,629,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.85. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

