Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in VeriSign by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in VeriSign by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $221.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.10. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total transaction of $140,468.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,714,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,052 shares of company stock worth $4,022,035 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

