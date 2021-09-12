MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Rowe raised their target price on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%. On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $45,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 29.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.