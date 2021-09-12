Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 46.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

