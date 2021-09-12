Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKGAY remained flat at $$38.36 during midday trading on Friday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $42.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

