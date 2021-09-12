Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

