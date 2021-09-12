Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 577 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

IWF opened at $288.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

