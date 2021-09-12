Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY opened at $121.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average of $122.12. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.