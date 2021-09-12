Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $823,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $6,143,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.08. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

