Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 696 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL opened at $131.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.48.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

