Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $118,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.82. 400,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average is $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

