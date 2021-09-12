Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

