MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,917 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 39,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MFA. TheStreet downgraded MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

