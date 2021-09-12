MFS Intermediate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of MIN stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

