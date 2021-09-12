MFS Intermediate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of MIN stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $3.85.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.