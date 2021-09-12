MIB Coin (MIB) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $361,089.71 and $79.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00129799 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00026580 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 427,111,966 coins and its circulating supply is 149,810,038 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

