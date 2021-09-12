Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rocket Companies by 165.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after buying an additional 2,271,557 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,471,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,695,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,475,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 24.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.37.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

