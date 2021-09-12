Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 177,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,474 shares of company stock worth $6,881,315 over the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

FATE opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.29. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

