Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $418,000 Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

NASDAQ INO opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.