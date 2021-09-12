Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $459,000 Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,714 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 62,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 40.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 77,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 198.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 106,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 3.56. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

