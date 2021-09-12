Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,554 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 29.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 23.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LX. DBS Vickers downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $6.67 on Friday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LexinFintech Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

