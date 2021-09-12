Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,867 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2,857.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at $145,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,243 shares of company stock worth $352,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

