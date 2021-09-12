Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,579,000 after buying an additional 279,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242,275 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,275,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 344.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,235,000 after purchasing an additional 97,036 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 172.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.89.

MPWR stock opened at $494.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $445.41 and a 200-day moving average of $383.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $505.82. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.62, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total value of $4,576,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,510,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $3,638,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,797,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,613,305. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

