Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.87.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of MNRO opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Monro has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $72.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Monro by 1,470.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

