Morgan Stanley Buys 8,428 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 53.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $44.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46.

