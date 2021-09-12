Morgan Stanley Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $380.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on ACN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.99.

NYSE ACN opened at $341.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.21. Accenture has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

