Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 526,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after buying an additional 181,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,516,000.

Shares of GVAL opened at $23.92 on Friday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18.

