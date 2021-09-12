Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,810 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.78% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHE opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. It focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

