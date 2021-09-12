Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,468 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 29.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $472.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

