Morgan Stanley Sells 6,909 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 18.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.73. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $35.28.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

