Morgan Stanley Trims PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Target Price to $10.50

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

PG&E stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Price Michael F purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PG&E by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

