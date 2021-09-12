Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tucows were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in Tucows in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 128,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,737,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tucows alerts:

In related news, insider Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $324,402.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TCX opened at $75.45 on Friday. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $806.33 million, a P/E ratio of 119.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.01.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.