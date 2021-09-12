Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 343.32 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 335 ($4.38). Approximately 7,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 57,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331 ($4.32).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOTR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Libertas Partners raised their price objective on Motorpoint Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 345.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 303.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £302.14 million and a P/E ratio of 39.88.

In other Motorpoint Group news, insider Chris Morgan bought 13,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £39,797.20 ($51,995.30).

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

