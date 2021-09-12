M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of MTB traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.76. 584,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 448,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,054,000 after acquiring an additional 60,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

