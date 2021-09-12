Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €289.00 Price Target at Barclays

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €289.00 ($340.00) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €299.00 ($351.76) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €278.33 ($327.45).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

