Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 217 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 255.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $137.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.33. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

