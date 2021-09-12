Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after acquiring an additional 673,452 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,987,000 after acquiring an additional 591,262 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,095,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 455.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $63.18. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.55.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

