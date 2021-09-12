Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,088,000 after buying an additional 327,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Energizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,262,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after purchasing an additional 73,909 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Energizer by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,823,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,560,000 after buying an additional 64,255 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Energizer by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,072,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 72,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,054,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENR opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.22. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

