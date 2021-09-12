Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 438 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,055.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $10,185,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

