Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 945 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after buying an additional 322,358 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth about $22,885,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after buying an additional 272,907 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after buying an additional 108,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,965,000 after buying an additional 102,732 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTX opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

