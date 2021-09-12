My DeFi Pet Trading Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.91 or 0.00008514 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $26.87 million and $5.16 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00075593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00131548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00184704 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,982.33 or 1.00228849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.98 or 0.07291142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.37 or 0.00968615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003037 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

