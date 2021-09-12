National Bank Financial Cuts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$49.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.58.

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$29.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

