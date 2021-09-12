National Bank Financial Cuts Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target to C$13.25

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTMNF opened at $8.67 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

