National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

FSM stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

