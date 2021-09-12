National Bank Financial Increases Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$12.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CG. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.93.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$8.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.43.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

