National Bank Financial Increases Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$4.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOZ. Beacon Securities cut Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.65 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.34.

MOZ opened at C$3.43 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.04 and a 12-month high of C$3.61. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$833.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

