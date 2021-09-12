National Bankshares Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$72.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.00.

TSE:WPM opened at C$56.75 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$72.13. The company has a market cap of C$25.55 billion and a PE ratio of 32.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$55.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

