National Bankshares Lowers Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$45.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.56.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$39.24 on Friday. Empire has a 52-week low of C$34.13 and a 52-week high of C$42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total transaction of C$109,941.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,703.57. Also, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total transaction of C$2,112,098.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,745,823.59. Insiders have sold 62,935 shares of company stock worth $2,526,986 in the last quarter.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

