National Bankshares Lowers Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$11.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 44.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.16.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.35. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.95.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

