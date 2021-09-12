National Bankshares Lowers SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$14.25

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.61.

Shares of CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

